The Ohio Gas Station Chain You'll Travel To For Its Ice Cream

Ohio may be known as the birthplace of aviation and home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but residents of the Buckeye State also take pride in their unique gas stations and convenience stores that feature some exceptional ice cream. UDF, short for United Dairy Farmers, sells everything you'd expect from a roadside gas station: gasoline, snacks, beverages, and basic groceries. But it's the ice cream that arguably keeps residents and out-of-towners coming back generation after generation. Many of them will tell you that it is, hands down, the best ice cream in the state, and much better than even the best fast food brands.

Advertisement

Since the 1940s, UDF has been churning out ice cream and other tasty treats made with its own local cow's milk. Other high quality ingredients make the ice cream flavors stand out and transform into delicious milkshakes, malts, ice cream sodas, sundaes, and classic cones. What started as a singular business has now expanded to over 200 locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, no doubt due in part to its unforgettable ice cream products and the demand for them.