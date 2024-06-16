The Saucy McDonald's Trick For A Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Once again I hesitate to call this saucy creation a hack. By my definition, a hack should be extra convenient or save money, but this creates more work. Sure, it's not a lot of work but it's still more work than you would expect when ordering from a menu with numbered items.

As for the taste of the sauces, they do work well together. The spicy Buffalo sauce leaves a small bit of spice tingling on your lips while the creamy ranch dressing cools everything down enough to prevent each bite from burning taste buds away. I added a few more drops of the ranch because I prefer it over the Buffalo, but that's the beauty of this type of so-called "hack" — customization.

The negative side of this trick is the sogginess the sauce adds to the sandwich. A Spicy McCrispy already comes with its own sauce on the patty and then this trick adds two more sauces that soak into the (barely) crispy breading. However, a fast food chicken sandwich aficionado already knows going into this that McDonald's is not in the top tier of this category to begin with.

Would I try this hack again? Maybe. Is it worth its price? Absolutely yes, considering the fact that the two dipping sauces did not add to the cost of the meal at all. If you love a saucy sandwich then this is the hack for you.