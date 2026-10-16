11 Cuts Of Meat Your Soup Needs This Chilly Weather Season

When the temperature drops, thoughts often turn to curling up on the couch with a comforting bowl of hot soup. But what we reach for, more often than not, is the same soup recipe and the same shopping list to make it. Think carrots, onions, maybe celery if we are being experimental, and at best, a carton of ready-made stock. But with just a little effort on our part, we can leap over to the other side, where a soup is no longer a thin, forgettable bowl but instead one you always want seconds of. This difference in taste, texture, and flavor is usually down to the meat, and in particular, which cut you use for what type of soup.

Ahead are 11 cuts worth putting in the pot this season, from beef and chicken to turkey, pork, and lamb. Some are everyday regulars, while others are just built for a long, slow simmer and a rich broth, bringing plenty of personality to a bowl. Together, the contents of this list show how far a little patience and a healthy dose of curiosity can go to transform a humble cut into a soup you turn to again and again this winter.