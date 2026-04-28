13 Of The Oldest Wineries Still Up And Running In The US

The origins of winemaking in the United States are attributed to the arrival of early pioneers. While these settlers harvested, cultivated, and fermented grapes into wine, Native Americans were producing wine 500 years earlier. Still, today's thriving industry can be traced back to the pioneers and their cultivation of the Vitis labrusca species.

Early winemakers in the Eastern and Midwest regions would have used similar species to make wine, establishing some of the first vineyards. Meanwhile, in California, wine production began with Spanish settlers migrating north from Mexico and bringing Vitis vinifera vines in 1769, which thrived in the climate. Almost 100 years later, European immigrants began to migrate west during the Gold Rush bringing their winemaking traditions to California.

Many of the earliest wineries in the United States were established around this time. Surprisingly, several are still producing wine today, some with the same family owning and operating the estate through generations. Here are 13 of the oldest wineries in the U.S. you can still visit today. The tasting and tour guidelines and prices provided for each establishment are accurate as of publication.