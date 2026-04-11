William Shatner Loves Beer 'From All Over The World' But This Kind Is His Favorite

William Shatner is one of the most well-traveled men on the planet — he's even been to outer space, and we're not just talking about the "Star Trek" soundstage. No, he actually flew in a real rocket in 2021 courtesy of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. The trip didn't allow him to engage in any food tourism since he never left the module, but when on terra firma, he tends to seek out local breweries to experience what they have to offer.

In an interview with Cheese Connoisseur, Shatner said, "Oh, I love beers from all over the world, especially ones that are dark, heavy, bitter, and chocolaty." That sounds very much like a stout, and Shatner's alter ego, Captain James T. Kirk, might agree with his preference since he famously indulged in the high-octane Romulan Ale that we somehow left off our list of best fictional drinks of all time.

There are numerous Star Trek-themed beers, such as the imperial hazelnut coffee milk stout called Bean Me Up, Stouty from S43 Brewery or the Star Trek Powers of Illusion Talosian Lager produced by Ohio's Third Eye Brewing Company, but none of these are Shatner's favorite. Nor does he opt for Shmaltz Brewing's Vulcan Ale IPA, or the lemon sour called Picurd from Ridgeside Brewing. The Canadian-born actor has, however, shouted out the whiskey-infused 25th Anniversary Ale made by Saskatchewan's Bushwakker Brewing Company. This beer, called The Revenge of the Tartan Tzar, is a Russian Imperial Stout infused made with Macallan single malt scotch. As Shatner told bar manager Grant Frew (and the bar subsequently posted on Facebook), "This could be the best beer and the best single malt I have ever tasted."