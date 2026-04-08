The Finishing Touch That Makes Ree Drummond's Pork Chops Unforgettable
Pork chops are a budget-friendly dinner option that still feel like you're eating something a little elevated. They are thick and hearty, can be dressed up to look incredible on a plate, and are versatile enough to pair with pretty much anything you have in the fridge. While they can be cooked a bunch of different ways (from breaded to glazed) and topped with all kinds of garnishes, if you're looking for something a little different for your next pork chop you should try Ree Drummond's hot honey drizzle as your next finishing touch.
TV personality and iconic "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond puts a hot honey drizzle on panko breaded pork chops for an unforgettable twist on a classic rustic dinner. It adds a sweet, spicy edge to the chops and nicely settles into the breading, creating a layer of flavor that really sticks to the rest of the meal. She uses it as a finishing garnish after the chops have been breaded and pan fried. If you're a big fan of sweet-spicy flavor combinations, you might want to add an extra bit of hot honey on the side for dipping.
Homemade hot honey works wonderfully as a pork chop drizzle. Ree Drummond makes her version with regular honey, hot sauce, and cayenne pepper all heated together in a sauce pan until the flavors combine. Store bought versions like Mike's Hot Honey are also a great alternative. The key to success is to go hog wild on the hot honey; coat those pork chops well to get the best flavor.
Customize Ree Drummond's hot honey pork chops to your own taste
Ree Drummond serves her hot honey pork chop recipe alongside a tangy cranberry and broccoli slaw. She uses an egg wash as a binder and panko for a crispy breading. Hot honey goes on at the end for a spicy finish, but that's just the starting point for how you can cook up a plate of hot honey pork chops. If you want an extra bit of tang, ditch the egg wash and use mustard as a binder instead. Add a bit of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and sage to the panko for an even more nuanced flavor in the breading.
You can also customize the hot honey recipe to really dial in your favorite flavors. The type of honey you use will set the stage. If you love lighter, floral notes choose an alfalfa or clover honey, and if you want to build upon the spicy, richer flavors choose a coffee or buckwheat honey. Further tailor the flavors to your own taste by adding your favorite hot sauce and spices – like red pepper flakes, different types of chilies, and even a dash of apple cider vinegar for another element of flavor.