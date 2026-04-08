The Finishing Touch That Makes Ree Drummond's Pork Chops Unforgettable

Pork chops are a budget-friendly dinner option that still feel like you're eating something a little elevated. They are thick and hearty, can be dressed up to look incredible on a plate, and are versatile enough to pair with pretty much anything you have in the fridge. While they can be cooked a bunch of different ways (from breaded to glazed) and topped with all kinds of garnishes, if you're looking for something a little different for your next pork chop you should try Ree Drummond's hot honey drizzle as your next finishing touch.

TV personality and iconic "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond puts a hot honey drizzle on panko breaded pork chops for an unforgettable twist on a classic rustic dinner. It adds a sweet, spicy edge to the chops and nicely settles into the breading, creating a layer of flavor that really sticks to the rest of the meal. She uses it as a finishing garnish after the chops have been breaded and pan fried. If you're a big fan of sweet-spicy flavor combinations, you might want to add an extra bit of hot honey on the side for dipping.

Homemade hot honey works wonderfully as a pork chop drizzle. Ree Drummond makes her version with regular honey, hot sauce, and cayenne pepper all heated together in a sauce pan until the flavors combine. Store bought versions like Mike's Hot Honey are also a great alternative. The key to success is to go hog wild on the hot honey; coat those pork chops well to get the best flavor.