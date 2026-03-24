This Pantry Snack Doubles As One Of The Best Meatloaf Binders You Can Use

Breadcrumbs are a typical meatloaf binder, and they do help us to use up a leftover bread loaf that is starting to stale. (There are only so many croutons and french toast casseroles you can eat, after all.) That being said, though, there are other types of leftovers needing to be used up, even some snack foods. Potato chips, in fact, are particularly disappointing once they're no longer fresh. Despite the famous Lay's slogan "Betcha' can't eat just one," you can't always finish the entire bag while each chip is still crunchy. That's okay, though, since Erica Blaire Roby advocates adding this ingredient to your meatloaf as a flavorful binder or topper.

Roby, founder, owner, and champion pitmaster at Blue Smoke Blaire BBQ, emerged victorious on Season 2 of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl" to be named the"Master of Cue." Her repertoire also extends beyond barbecue, however, as she proved by sharing this tip about meatloaf making: "If you're feeling creative, crushed potato chips ... can act as a binder." She recommends crushing them in a food processor first if you're mixing them with the ground meat. You can also crush them by hand or with a rolling pin to make coarser chips to use as a topping — as per Roby, "A really fun idea would be to make crushed chips a crust on top of the meatloaf, for crunch and salt." Speaking of salt, though, she did note that you might want to watch the amount you use in the meatloaf recipe. You may need to reduce it as necessary to compensate for adding such a salty ingredient.