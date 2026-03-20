The Seasoning Pete Hegseth Uses For His Hot Grilled Steak

Pete Hegseth's hot grilled steak recipe is very specific about cooking technique – only flip that steak once on the hottest part of the grill before you transfer it to the cooler, top rack. The one-flip rule is an age-old tradition that helps create a good, crusted sear on each side of the steak without losing any of the seasonings. However, it's been debunked by many chefs and pitmasters – they say you can flip steaks as much as you want, with experiments showing that a steak will develop a crust just as well if you flip it every 30 seconds as it does if you flip it once. Flipping repeatedly can also lead to more even cooking on the inside and be a smidge quicker. But, if you want to stick to the book on Hegseth's technique, only flip that piece of meat one time.

Regardless, you should let the steak rest before serving, though the amount of time varies by opinion. Some say if you want a restaurant-quality steak, let it sit for at least five minutes, and others are a little more nuanced with their strategy, such as letting grilled meat rest for exactly half the time it cooks.