The Worst Meal JD Vance Ever Made His Wife Was 'Disgusting' And 'Inedible'

Kitchen mishaps are common in the first stages of romance when you're working hard to impress your date with a home-cooked meal instead of dining out. The story of Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, is no different. He got creative when whipping up a meal for Usha the first time – a sort of vegetarian pizza with a crust of refrigerated crescent rolls. Vance rolled out the triangle-shaped dough pieces for the base and topped them with vegetables and ranch dressing. He baked it for 30 minutes. The recipe is a total failure, even worse when it's pitted against other Capitol Hill recipes, like Pete Hegseth's game day grilled pizza.

In a 2026 interview with Lara Trump, the Vances reminisced about that first meal, laughing together about how terrible the experience was. "It was disgusting," JD Vance said. "Like, it was actually inedible ... It's amazing the relationship lasted because that was the first time I ever cooked for her." JD said he chose to make the concoction because he knew Usha was a vegetarian. Not being a vegetarian himself, he took a chance on ingredients he knew most plant-based people eat: bread, dairy, and vegetables. " ... JD doesn't believe in recipes," Usha lightheartedly added.

Since the failed pizza incident, Usha told Trump that her husband's cooking skills have improved. She said he's developed a passion for breadmaking and has learned how to make great biscuits and brioche. "Most recently it's been shokupan, which is the Japanese milk bread ... he's been working on it for a while, and he does it really well," she said.