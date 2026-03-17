The Worst Meal JD Vance Ever Made His Wife Was 'Disgusting' And 'Inedible'
Kitchen mishaps are common in the first stages of romance when you're working hard to impress your date with a home-cooked meal instead of dining out. The story of Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, is no different. He got creative when whipping up a meal for Usha the first time – a sort of vegetarian pizza with a crust of refrigerated crescent rolls. Vance rolled out the triangle-shaped dough pieces for the base and topped them with vegetables and ranch dressing. He baked it for 30 minutes. The recipe is a total failure, even worse when it's pitted against other Capitol Hill recipes, like Pete Hegseth's game day grilled pizza.
In a 2026 interview with Lara Trump, the Vances reminisced about that first meal, laughing together about how terrible the experience was. "It was disgusting," JD Vance said. "Like, it was actually inedible ... It's amazing the relationship lasted because that was the first time I ever cooked for her." JD said he chose to make the concoction because he knew Usha was a vegetarian. Not being a vegetarian himself, he took a chance on ingredients he knew most plant-based people eat: bread, dairy, and vegetables. " ... JD doesn't believe in recipes," Usha lightheartedly added.
Since the failed pizza incident, Usha told Trump that her husband's cooking skills have improved. She said he's developed a passion for breadmaking and has learned how to make great biscuits and brioche. "Most recently it's been shokupan, which is the Japanese milk bread ... he's been working on it for a while, and he does it really well," she said.
The response to JD Vance's take on a vegetable pizza
At least a few people on social media tried JD Vance's failed recipe. Celebrities weighed in. It didn't go over well with anyone. One Instagrammer made individual slices with unrolled crescent rolls. He topped one with broccoli and corn, another with asparagus, a third with peppers and celery, and the last with cucumbers. Each was doused in a thick blanket of ranch (here's a list of the best bottled ranch dressings if you go against better judgment and try this recipe) and baked according to Vance's 30-minute instructions. The Instagram user called the creations "unholy pizza," saying they were a "hard sell" and that they smelled like "fermented ranch" and tasted "like a compost bucket."
Former "Top Chef" host and TV personality Padma Lakshmi unleashed a verbal eye roll in response to the Trump and Vance interview — detailing what a disappointment the meal must have been for Usha. On a "The Daily Show" appearance, Lakshimi pointed out that Usha's Indian roots include a "very deep, vast culinary tradition." India is known for flavorful curry, paneer dishes, and fragrant drinks like thandai." ... He's giving her, what was it, ranch dressing?" Lakshimi scoffed in "The Daily Show" interview. "Who bakes ranch dressing?"