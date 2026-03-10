The Old-School '50s Seafood Dip That Costs Under $5 To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some dips are rich and filling enough to be a meal all on their own. Steaming hot spinach artichoke dip is cheesy, earthy, and nourishing, while crab dip feels like eating a crab cake. But one unique appetizer, clam dip, is especially popular among seafood lovers. Best of all, it's quick, easy, and can be made for just a few dollars if you use a basic recipe.

To make clam dip, you need a can of minced clams, a package of softened cream cheese, two teaspoons of lemon juice, a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce, a pinch of salt and pepper, and a halved garlic clove. At Walmart, a can of minced clams costs about $2.50, and cream cheese costs about $1.50. With garlic and lemons both costing less than a dollar, that means you can make this dip for only about $5.

Rub the inside of a serving bowl with the garlic to start. Drain the clams of all but a quarter of the liquid, then mix all the ingredients together. Serve chilled, or heated with melted cheese mixed in. You can even take it the extra mile by celebrating San Francisco and serving your clam dip in a bread bowl. This dip is endlessly customizable, as long as you start with the time-tested, simple base.

The final product is salty, distinctively tasty, and filling. When used as a dip for chips or veggies, it goes down like thickened and cheesier clam chowder. If you were brought up with this briny treat, you know that it hits like a creamy comfort food. You should also know that this is hardly a new dip, either, as it was really popular in the '50s.