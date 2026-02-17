Abraham Lincoln's Casket Flag Finds A New Home At A Historic NYC Steakhouse

On February 12, 2026, Keens Steakhouse in Manhattan hosted a birthday party for Abraham Lincoln. Guests nibbled Honest Abe's favorite cookies as they milled around the restaurant's Lincoln Room, a wood-paneled dining room peppered with pieces of memorabilia. But the event wasn't just about celebrating the 16th president, it was a chance for the restaurant to unveil its latest acquisition: the flag that covered Lincoln's casket.

The flag was originally made by Annin and Company, the oldest and largest flag maker in the United States, and traveled the country as part of Lincoln's funeral tour in 1865. In 2023, a volunteer re-discovered the flag hidden behind a bookshelf at Jacksonville, Florida's Museum of Southern History. Keens' current owner, Tilman Fertitta, purchased the flag at auction in 2024 for $656,250. The restaurant hired a lighting designer and an antique consultant to install the flag in the restaurant, where it will be on view permanently.

Morbid? Maybe, but not as morbid as another piece of Lincoln memorabilia in Keens' considerable collection. A blood-splattered playbill from Ford's Theater hangs on one wall — allegedly the playbill that Lincoln was holding when he was assassinated.