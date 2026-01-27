How Valentine's Sweethearts Candy Mottos Have Changed Since 1902

Sweethearts candies have been playing Cupid for a long time, but they didn't start off as the tiny, quotable hearts you see today. Like any good pop culture fixture, they've gone through eras. It began in 1847 when Boston pharmacist Oliver Chase invented a lozenge cutter that allowed him to mass produce his already popular Chase Lozenges, made with peppermint, gum Arabic, and brown sugar. As business blossomed, he partnered with his brother Daniel to create the candy-making business Chase & Company. The two discovered a way to print phrases on sweet lozenges and created different shapes with the lozenge cutter, and thus "conversation candies" were born.

The original conversation candies came in different shapes, like wedding bells, coins, horseshoes, baseballs, animals, and (of course) hearts. They were bigger than the Sweethearts candies you see today, with enough surface area for phrases like "Come On, You Kid! There's Two Men Gone –- Don't Freeze on First –- Do a Marathon!". Chase & Co. eventually became the New England Confectionary Company (Necco), and by the late 1940s the hearts were smaller and sporting shorter phrases like "Be Mine."

Almost every year since, Sweetheart candies (now owned by Spangled Candy Co.) has released a new batch of conversation hearts with trending pop culture phrases and little, two-word notes. They remain beloved by the public even through missteps like Sweethearts' unsexy theme of 2022 or the time Sweethearts turned its biggest flaw into a selling point by marketing misprinted hearts as a nod to Gen-Z 's 'situationships.'