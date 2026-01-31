The 11 Grocery Store Staples That Are Different In The UK

You can expect some grocery store staples to be the same in every country. When you pick up a bag of flour or a pack of butter, for instance, you probably imagine the contents are identical everywhere. However, some grocery store staples are different in the U.K. compared to the U.S. In some cases, it's just an interesting quirk that doesn't make much difference. Other times, these differences can change the way a recipe turns out.

I've spent time in the U.S. and work as a food writer for American publications, but I live in the U.K., where I was born and raised. This gives me insight others might not have into the differences between certain foods in these two parts of the world. I know that if a recipe calls for self-rising flour, this isn't the same as the self-raising flour I can pick up from Tesco, and I'm aware there's a real reason a cuppa never tastes the same when I'm in North America.

I'm about to walk you through 11 grocery store staples that are different in the U.K. Perhaps you're simply reading because you're interested in the differences. Great; you might learn something new. But, if you're an American trying to follow British recipes, this could help you avoid sunken cakes or puff pastry that doesn't puff.