The Oldest Peanut Butter Brand In The US Isn't Jif Or Skippy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Peanut butter has been a staple in sandwiches, candies, and savory dishes in the United States for over 120 years and shows no sign of slowing down. We've ranked store-bought peanut butter brands in the past, and you'd think the original would be well-known and popular; but you've likely never heard of America's oldest peanut butter company. It's not Skippy, Jif, or Peter Pan — it's Krema Nut Company.
In the beginning, peanut paste was marketed as a product for those with bad teeth as a way to help them get protein. By 1895, it was being used as food for soldiers in a nut meal patented by John Harvey Kellogg. In 1898, Krema founder Benton Black opened a peanut paste factory in Ohio (the predecessor to peanut butter). This may not seem like a big deal, but it's the oldest company of its kind in the United States. It used only roasted nuts unlike big brands today that add sugar, oil, and salt.
In 1908, the company changed its name from The American Refining Company to Krema due to a conflict with an oil company owned by Rockefeller. Krema peanut butter flourished, but Black refused to sell outside Ohio. Bad roads meant slow transportation and the all-natural recipe spoiled quickly. Keeping the recipe was non-negotiable for Black, so Krema remained in-state even as competitors like Jif and Skippy hit the scene in the 1950s. Sweet peanut butter with preservatives sold better, thus Krema remained relatively small. Modern peanut butter is uniquely American, but the spread has gained popularity in other countries, too. Today, it's a massive international industry that started with Krema a century ago.
The oldest peanut butter brand still exists today
Although chunky and smooth peanut butter varieties are timeless classics, Krema has been through some changes. While other major brands took off, Krema had a small, devoted following in a limited area of distribution — though it did eventually expand to the East Coast. In the 1990s, Krema began making candies and snacks using the company's roasted peanuts, eventually reaching 250 products. After the company was bought by the Giunta family in 1991, it became one of the first businesses in Columbus, Ohio to have a website. The factory still stands today as the oldest continually operating peanut butter manufacturer in the United States. There's also a cafe onsite that serves a variety of nut butter sandwiches, so you can get a taste of history when you visit.
Crazy Richard's Peanut Butter and Krema became sister brands in the '90s as both companies made peanut butter using only peanuts. They were produced in tandem for decades until 2017, when the Crazy Richard's name took over both brands. These days, you'll only find Crazy Richard's on store shelves, even if it contains the same recipe as Krema.
If you're seeking the utmost original, you can still buy Krema online in vintage-looking jars under its original name. You can also find other nut butters, including spicy ones, if you're seeking something a little different. If you prefer modern marketing, Crazy Richard's has a strong presence on Amazon. Who knows what the future holds for this titan of the industry, but there's a solid chance it'll have peanut butter somewhere in it.