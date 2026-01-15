The Oldest Peanut Butter Brand In The US Isn't Jif Or Skippy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Peanut butter has been a staple in sandwiches, candies, and savory dishes in the United States for over 120 years and shows no sign of slowing down. We've ranked store-bought peanut butter brands in the past, and you'd think the original would be well-known and popular; but you've likely never heard of America's oldest peanut butter company. It's not Skippy, Jif, or Peter Pan — it's Krema Nut Company.

In the beginning, peanut paste was marketed as a product for those with bad teeth as a way to help them get protein. By 1895, it was being used as food for soldiers in a nut meal patented by John Harvey Kellogg. In 1898, Krema founder Benton Black opened a peanut paste factory in Ohio (the predecessor to peanut butter). This may not seem like a big deal, but it's the oldest company of its kind in the United States. It used only roasted nuts unlike big brands today that add sugar, oil, and salt.

In 1908, the company changed its name from The American Refining Company to Krema due to a conflict with an oil company owned by Rockefeller. Krema peanut butter flourished, but Black refused to sell outside Ohio. Bad roads meant slow transportation and the all-natural recipe spoiled quickly. Keeping the recipe was non-negotiable for Black, so Krema remained in-state even as competitors like Jif and Skippy hit the scene in the 1950s. Sweet peanut butter with preservatives sold better, thus Krema remained relatively small. Modern peanut butter is uniquely American, but the spread has gained popularity in other countries, too. Today, it's a massive international industry that started with Krema a century ago.