While dogs are a man's best friend, pickles may come in a close second place. Almost any produce item can be pickled, and standard pickles are the perfect complement to almost any drink, snack, or meal. With the rise of online grocery shopping, stocking your pantry with pickles has become both easy and popular, and Instacart has noticed the trend. Instacart found that, despite the abundance of beloved pickle brands like Grillo's or Claussen, the always dependable Mt. Olive Pickle Company is the most favored brand by their U.S. shoppers.

Formally established in 1926 by Lebanese immigrant Shikrey Baddour in Mount Olive, North Carolina, Mt. Olive carries a variety of pickle flavors: classic bread and butter, zesty garden salad, fiery buffalo kosher dill, and even rich maple bourbon bread and butter, just to name a few. Mt. Olive has revolutionized pickle production by creating several firsts in the industry, such as the single-serve picklePAK line in 2007 and the Munchies Resealable Pickle Pouches in 2019. Today, Mt. Olive's various pickles are consumed by many, especially in the Southeast and northern New England.

Pickles are adaptable to many cuisines and cooking styles — if you haven't tried grilling your pickles, now's a time to start — and the internet has derived creative methods of consuming them.