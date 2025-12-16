Costco's Lunar New Year Whisky Is Already Back On Shelves (With A New Look)

Costco shoppers have posted photos of the Kirkland Signature Year Of The Horse whisky, but not many seem to have tried it. (Or haven't reviewed it, if so.) It's selling for around $50 in stores, although one online reseller has it priced at around $140 Canadian dollars (a little over $100 in U.S. currency). Redditors have expressed doubts as to whether the whiskey is worth even the warehouse price, as those who purchased the Year of the Snake edition found it mediocre in quality. One commenter mentioned picking up a bottle for about 50% off the purchase price when it went on clearance (presumably sometime after Lunar New Year, although they didn't say for sure). They used it as a mixer, which may admittedly be better with a blend than a single malt Scotch.

If you do score a bottle of this booze and don't care for sipping it straight, you could try it in an Old Fashioned (the plainer kind, not the fruity Wisconsin variant) or a Rob Roy (basically a Manhattan made with scotch). There's also the Penicillin, a modern tiki classic. Although it has a blended scotch base mixed with lemon juice and honey-ginger syrup, it's typically topped with a float of single malt. If you'd prefer something in keeping with the bottle's spirit animal, you could also mix it with triple sec, sweet vermouth, and lemon juice to make a scotch version of the bourbon-based Man o' War. (If you're not up on your horse history, the drink's eponym was one of the 20th century's greatest racehorses.)