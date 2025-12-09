This Popular Boston Restaurant Is Closing After 25 Years Of Business

Farm-to-table restaurants have been popular for the past few decades, although their origin dates back over half a century to Alice Waters' Chez Panisse. By now, we even have farm-to-table diners and fast food (and farm-to-table scams, otherwise known as farm-to-fable). But come 2026, what we won't have is Boston's venerable Ten Tables, since it is closing up shop on New Year's Eve.

Ten Tables, a fixture of Boston's trendy Jamaica Plain neighborhood for 25 years, announced on its website that its last day of service would be January 31, 2025. No specific reason was cited, such as a lack of business. (Some restaurants have actually been thriving post-pandemic, so closures aren't always for economic reasons.) Instead, the rationale was a rather vague statement: "After a quarter-century of dinners, anniversary celebrations, first dates, and weeknight rituals, it's time to turn the page."

This same announcement was posted on Instagram, where commenters shared not only their disappointment, but also their favorite Ten Tables anecdotes. One customer reminisced, "My now husband and I fell in love at the chef's table at Ten Tables," while another wrote, "This was the first really nice restaurant I ate out at as someone new to JP in my 20s, while working on a nonprofit salary. Those special bites at TT were always worth every hard-earned penny."