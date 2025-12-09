This Popular Boston Restaurant Is Closing After 25 Years Of Business
Farm-to-table restaurants have been popular for the past few decades, although their origin dates back over half a century to Alice Waters' Chez Panisse. By now, we even have farm-to-table diners and fast food (and farm-to-table scams, otherwise known as farm-to-fable). But come 2026, what we won't have is Boston's venerable Ten Tables, since it is closing up shop on New Year's Eve.
Ten Tables, a fixture of Boston's trendy Jamaica Plain neighborhood for 25 years, announced on its website that its last day of service would be January 31, 2025. No specific reason was cited, such as a lack of business. (Some restaurants have actually been thriving post-pandemic, so closures aren't always for economic reasons.) Instead, the rationale was a rather vague statement: "After a quarter-century of dinners, anniversary celebrations, first dates, and weeknight rituals, it's time to turn the page."
This same announcement was posted on Instagram, where commenters shared not only their disappointment, but also their favorite Ten Tables anecdotes. One customer reminisced, "My now husband and I fell in love at the chef's table at Ten Tables," while another wrote, "This was the first really nice restaurant I ate out at as someone new to JP in my 20s, while working on a nonprofit salary. Those special bites at TT were always worth every hard-earned penny."
What's next for the Ten Tables team?
If there was one silver lining to the dark cloud that descended on Boston farm-to-table fans once Ten Tables announced its closure, it was a hint that all is not over for the restaurant owners. In fact, its patrons won't even need to program a new destination into their GPS, since according to owner Krista Kranyak, "In this same beloved space, I'll be re-imagining what comes next: a new concept that honors the intentional, crafted, and change-making purpose that is my passion. I can't wait to share more soon."
In the meantime, Ten Tables will still serve dinner for the next few weeks, and some patrons are vowing to visit as often as possible in the narrow window remaining to them. As of today, there are four more "beerger Tuesdays" (a selected burger and a house draft for $19) and two (or possibly three, depending on whether the restaurant stays open on Christmas) pasta Thursdays, where a specialty pasta will be bundled with a glass of white or red wine or rosé.