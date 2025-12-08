The Famous Old-School NYC Diner That Was Just Picked Up And Moved (Literally)

Commuting is usually a bore — same old traffic, day in and day out. Every once in a while, though, you get to see something a bit out of the ordinary — we envy the Wisconsinites who caught a glimpse of the Weinermobile when it was pulled over by cops during a 2020 traffic stop. A few days ago, New Yorkers might have been even luckier, as some caught a glimpse of a world-famous diner rolling down the road in Brooklyn. The former Wythe Diner, which has been located at 225 Wythe Avenue for nearly 58 years, was on its way to a new home in the Navy Yard neighborhood. Original railcar eateries like Maine's Palace Diner may have been transported by train, but the railcar-style Wythe Diner, built in 1952 by the Mountain View Diner Company, made its most recent journey on the back of a flatbed truck.

Why was the Wythe Diner on the move? Brooklyn real estate being the hot commodity that it is, the space it once occupied was sold for $12.5 million back in August, and a six-story building that will house both stores and apartments is set to replace the diner. Instead of being demolished to make way for the mixed-use development, the building will be taking on a new role. It will now reside at Steiner Studios, which is the East Coast's biggest movie and TV studio, and studio owner Doug Steiner says he plans to use it in upcoming films.