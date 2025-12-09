Perhaps The Most Important Rule For Truly Getting The Most Out Of Cooking With Beer

A splash of beer in your cooking puts a new spin on everything from steak and omelets to bread and cookies. It's the secret to extra layers of flavor and a lighter texture – and, even better, there aren't too many rules around incorporating beer into whatever you're whipping up. Add beer to your three-ingredient toffee bits and homemade caramels, or slosh some onto your bacon; you really can't go wrong. There is one thing that will hold you back when you're cooking with beer, though, and that's cooking out of habit instead of creativity.

Karen Malzone, co-owner of Odd Bird Brewing in Stockton, New Jersey, says there's more to cooking with beer than sticking to a certain bottle. Speaking exclusively to The Takeout, Malzone says that the kitchen is a creative space, which means experimentation is the key to falling in love with beer-infused cooking. "Cooking is that one universal thing that we can all do," she explains, "and it's wild that we get to turn around and share that creation immediately with others. To do so proves that we are still creative humans. It's pretty miraculous [...] beer just adds a fun variable to the mix."