Perhaps The Most Important Rule For Truly Getting The Most Out Of Cooking With Beer
A splash of beer in your cooking puts a new spin on everything from steak and omelets to bread and cookies. It's the secret to extra layers of flavor and a lighter texture – and, even better, there aren't too many rules around incorporating beer into whatever you're whipping up. Add beer to your three-ingredient toffee bits and homemade caramels, or slosh some onto your bacon; you really can't go wrong. There is one thing that will hold you back when you're cooking with beer, though, and that's cooking out of habit instead of creativity.
Karen Malzone, co-owner of Odd Bird Brewing in Stockton, New Jersey, says there's more to cooking with beer than sticking to a certain bottle. Speaking exclusively to The Takeout, Malzone says that the kitchen is a creative space, which means experimentation is the key to falling in love with beer-infused cooking. "Cooking is that one universal thing that we can all do," she explains, "and it's wild that we get to turn around and share that creation immediately with others. To do so proves that we are still creative humans. It's pretty miraculous [...] beer just adds a fun variable to the mix."
Where to find inspiration for beer-infused recipes
Cooking with new ingredients can really shake up a boring routine, turning a regular weeknight into something special. Malzone points out that new ingredients and cooking styles can spark a real love for being in the kitchen: "It gets you excited to cook for people you love," she tells The Takeout, "to nourish your community with what you create." All you need is a little inspiration for a new beer and cooking combo to try — and that can be found everywhere from farmer's markets to restaurant menus and more.
"Ask around to friends or chefs that use beer in their recipes, or consult an excellent publication such as 'The American Craft Beer Cookbook' by John Holl — he's an expert in the field and has great culinary advice, too," Malzone tells us. For a little inspiration, kick off your adventure with these nine recipes full of beer, or recreate our blind taste test of Mexican lagers with a culinary twist. Then, work your way through the rest of your favorite brews to discover how taking a chance in the kitchen can really pay off.