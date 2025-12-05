Trying To Stack Cakes Like Your Favorite Bakery? Keep This In Mind

The most elaborate cakes you can bake tend to have multiple tiers, the better to show off elaborate decorations as well as incorporate different flavors. Before you start piling up the layers, though, there's one thing you need to keep in mind. According to Victoria Fisk, a confectionery chef-turned-entrepreneur who cofounded a company called Bouqedibles, "Not all cakes are suitable for stacking." This means that no, you can't necessarily take a recipe for Bundt or sheet cake and convert it into a tiered cake, at least not without checking how sturdy it is.

Some cakes are perfectly stackable. "Sponges that are not too crumbly and less airy are best for stacking," Fisk notes. "In my experience, the genoise and creaming methods make sponges work the best for stacking, especially when building a tall structure." Genoise cakes are made with whole eggs beaten with sugar until they're foamy and almost meringue-like in texture while creamed sponge cakes involve beating the sugar with butter. (Victoria sponge cake, Queen Consort Camilla's favorite, is an example of the latter.) Fisk mentions both buttermilk and butter sponge cakes are stackable cake types, but adds, "Most of the cake sponges that stack the best are the ones you need to soak."

Fisk does have one go-to that doesn't need soaking, though. "One of my favorite types of cakes for stacking is honey cake. Its foundation of boiled honey, butter, and baking soda creates an incredibly strong sponge," she said. "Its drier layers are similar to shortbread, but they melt with the addition of frosting while maintaining a solid structure."