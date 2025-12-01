If Your Cake Looks Less Than Bakery-Worthy, There's An Expert Way To Hide Flaws

There's nothing like a good cake fail for entertainment value, except when it happens to you. Even if your cake comes out perfect, you might still manage to mess up the frosting, which would be a major bummer. At that point, is there anything you can do to salvage your creation? Bouqedibles cofounder and confectionery chef Victoria Fisk recommends a cover-up job with something you may already have in the pantry.

"You can use sprinkles to hide frosting mistakes by creating a visual distraction," she told The Takeout. "Depending on where the mistakes are, I would use sprinkles to create a pattern. For example, you can cover the top and about one-third of the side from the top down so it looks like a candle, with the sprinkles acting like melted wax on the top and sides."

You can also grab cookie cutters from your kitchen drawer to stencil a sprinkle pattern, or simply scatter the sprinkles freeform to coat the cake. Beware, however, that sprinkles (or jimmies, if this is what you call them) are more effective when used to hide lumps or bumps in lighter frosting. "Darker frosting makes imperfections more noticeable," Fisk said. For best adhesion, apply the sprinkles while the frosting is still spreadable. If you've already chilled the frosted cake, let it sit at room temperature until the frosting softens up a bit before hitting it with sprinkles.