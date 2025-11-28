If You're Not Making This With Canned Corned Beef, You're Missing Out
Corned beef is not only a St. Patrick's Day staple in the U.S., but also a deli classic. Outside of that, it wouldn't hurt to stock up on corned beef and incorporate it into your weekly menu rotation because this old-school item is making a comeback due to inflation. Your first thought for using it might involve mixing it with potatoes to make corned beef hash. Maybe you've even considered adding beets to make red flannel hash, which was a favorite of Bette Davis and turn-of-the-20th-century POTUS William McKinley. Executive chef of Oasis Bar and Bistro in the Bahamas, Corey Small, however, suggested making another can't-miss canned corned beef dish known as Bahamian Fire Engine.
Also called steamed corned beef, it's made by stir-frying the corned beef in a sauce consisting of water and tomato paste with a variety of vegetables, including corn, and then simmering it on low heat for 15 minutes. It can be served with rice or grits. "That combination of sauteing it down with onions, bell pepper, tomato paste [causes] it [to] become this deeply comforting, stew-like mixture ... It's a dish rooted in resilience and simplicity," Small expressed.
Because it's cheap and easy to make, it works as a quick breakfast, a late-night meal, or something fast and filling at any time of day. The dish, along with Bahamian boiled fish, is typical of the island's cuisine. Small described this "iconic Bahamian" savory stew as "more than just corned beef; it's a cultural moment."
Why is it called Bahamian Fire Engine?
One thing Corey Small didn't mention is why the dish is called Fire Engine. There doesn't seem to be a definitive answer, but there are two prevailing theories. One has to do with color, because the tomato paste used to flavor the cooking liquid does make it rather reddish. Add a side of rice, and you'll have something that more or less matches the red and white scheme of a Bahamian fire truck.
The other theory, however, has more to do with the flavor, since some cooks choose to spice things up with goat peppers. These are a local relative of habaneros, and have a similar heat level. The idea is, if you add enough of them to your stew, it will be hotter than a five-alarm fire. Metaphorically speaking, the fire engine would be more akin to whatever beverage you use to douse the flames, but it makes for vivid imagery and a memorable name.
If you want to try your hand at a Bahamian Fire Engine, make sure you get some canned corned beef on your next grocery run. " ... [Corned beef is] more versatile than we give it credit for ... " Small said. "Because the meat is already seasoned and soft, it blends beautifully with starches and vegetables. It's a great ingredient for quick, flavorful meals."