Corned beef is not only a St. Patrick's Day staple in the U.S., but also a deli classic. Outside of that, it wouldn't hurt to stock up on corned beef and incorporate it into your weekly menu rotation because this old-school item is making a comeback due to inflation. Your first thought for using it might involve mixing it with potatoes to make corned beef hash. Maybe you've even considered adding beets to make red flannel hash, which was a favorite of Bette Davis and turn-of-the-20th-century POTUS William McKinley. Executive chef of Oasis Bar and Bistro in the Bahamas, Corey Small, however, suggested making another can't-miss canned corned beef dish known as Bahamian Fire Engine.

Also called steamed corned beef, it's made by stir-frying the corned beef in a sauce consisting of water and tomato paste with a variety of vegetables, including corn, and then simmering it on low heat for 15 minutes. It can be served with rice or grits. "That combination of sauteing it down with onions, bell pepper, tomato paste [causes] it [to] become this deeply comforting, stew-like mixture ... It's a dish rooted in resilience and simplicity," Small expressed.

Because it's cheap and easy to make, it works as a quick breakfast, a late-night meal, or something fast and filling at any time of day. The dish, along with Bahamian boiled fish, is typical of the island's cuisine. Small described this "iconic Bahamian" savory stew as "more than just corned beef; it's a cultural moment."