The Technique That Distinguishes A Hard Cheese From A Soft One

What it's really all about is moisture content and time. All cheese involves curdling milk with some sort of acid or enzyme, often rennet, then draining and forming. This draining is where the initial magic happens. For hard cheeses, the curd is first cut into very small pieces and then pressed and squeezed to get out as much liquid as possible. This whey removal process allows the cheese to be aged longer, and certain hard cheeses air-dry even further in food-safe environments. The less moisture a cheese has, the more crumbly, brittle, and hard it usually ends up. It also means the flavor is more concentrated and sharp, like you'd find in Parmigiano-Reggiano.

On the other hand, if you wanted to make a soft cheese, you'd start with larger cut curds and you wouldn't remove nearly as much whey. Instead, you'd drain the moisture slowly and gently, so as not to lose too much. You may also start with a bacterial culture rather than harsh acids. These cheeses are runny or liquidy, and they only get moreso when aged in rinds or washes. You generally don't age these cheeses for as long either, since their liquidous nature is more susceptible to going bad. Softer cheeses tend to have less fat per ounce compared to hard cheeses. This also explains why some cheeses are better at melting than others; higher moisture content and high-lactose cheeses tend to melt readily.