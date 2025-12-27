Top And Bottom Burger Buns Actually Have Names And Almost Nobody Knows Them

It may sound odd that burger buns have unique names for its parts, whereas most other bread products don't. But it makes sense once you know why burger buns were invented in the first place. Initially, a hamburger consisted of burger meat that was slapped between two identical slices of bread or toast. But this proved to be messy. After all, even modern-day buns have a tendency to dissolve when met with burger juice.

It wasn't until 1916 that a man by the name of Walter Anderson decided that he'd had enough of sloppy burger hands. While the origin of the modern hamburger bun is debated, many believe Anderson took a flattened ground beef patty, cut a square-shaped, dough-heavy baked bun in half, and layered them into what we know today as a hamburger. It's unknown if Anderson actually used the terms crown and heel or if that language came a bit later. Anderson went on to co-found the famed burger chain White Castle and is credited with the invention of the first slider. Talk about (quite literally) making burger history.

Nowadays, there are countless types of burger buns ranging from the classic 1930s sesame seed to brioche, a choice that Anthony Bourdain famously hated. You can even use lettuce or pita if you really want to get creative. Still, regardless of whatever bun or bread alternative you use for your burger, one thing remains the same: it will always have its crown and its heel.