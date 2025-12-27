The Unassuming Fruits That Can Ruin Your Expensive Granite Countertops
Granite countertops, the envy of every PTA board around. They seem indestructible, known for their extreme durability and resistance to scratches and heat, and are often found in the fanciest home kitchens. So it might seem kind of odd that this gorgeous stone can be undone by acids, particularly from citrus fruits and pineapples. When exposed to acids, granite countertops tend to do what's called "etching." Basically, the acids from the fruits react with the minerals in the granite, causing them to dissolve. If "dissolving your stone countertop" sounds bad to you, you'd be correct!
Etching generally looks like a wet spot that won't come out. It ruins the shine and finish of granite, which is a shame because the shine and finish are two of its prized qualities. So, while granite is often touted for allowing you to cut right on the counter, you'd be hard-pressed to find any expert who actually tells you to do so. Not only can ingredients like pineapples and citrus fruits damage the countertops, but you can dull your knives and ruin the sealant on your granite, which is pretty much the fast track to ruining the granite itself.
How to avoid damaging granite with acidic foods
The unfortunate news is that if you have even mild etching in your granite, odds are you will have to have a professional come help you. Etching isn't just aesthetic; your granite has been chemically altered and damaged. A professional will be able to refinish and re-polish your granite. The good news is that there are simple steps to make sure your granite doesn't get etched in the first place.
For starters, any reputable stone company will be able to help you find cleaners designed specifically for granite countertop care. These cleaners are designed to clean just as well as any normal cleaner, without acidic components that can ruin your countertop. Cleaners, whether store-bought or homemade, that contain things like lemon, orange, or vinegar are definitely a no-no.
Additionally, make sure you seal your granite at least once a year. You can do this yourself, or you can hire a trusted professional to do it for you. Sealing your granite regularly will keep the surface looking like new. Even with your countertops properly sealed, though, always clean up any spill as soon as it happens, and do not cut directly on your granite — especially when it comes to acidic fruits like lemons, limes, and pineapples.