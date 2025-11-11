The Banana Pepper Swap That Turns A Classic Appetizer Into A New Tangy Favorite

Can't take the heat? It's okay, you're not alone — that's why mild peppers are the clutchest in the game. Meet the banana pepper. Banana peppers are as mild as they are vibrant yellow, delivering a distinct tang and sweetness compared to picante chili peppers. This makes them the perfect alternative to hotter jalapeños in traditionally spicy dishes like jalapeño poppers. You can tell whether your jalapeños will be hot or not just by looking at them, but stuffed banana peppers — or banana pepper poppers (Say that five times fast) — take heat out of the equation to become your new favorite stuffed pepper dish.

The highly versatile banana pepper has thick walls, just like a jalapeño, making it ideal for stuffing. Yet, according to the Scoville scale, which measures peppers' spiciness, banana peppers are at least five times milder than jalapeños. The more ripe the banana pepper, the sweeter it becomes, but if you're looking for a touch of heat, leave the white pith (or ribs) in tact. All chili pepper pith contains levels of capsaicin, a compound that triggers heat and spice sensations, but using fresh banana peppers — rather than jarred or pickled — intensifies the dish's sweet flavor. Since fresh banana peppers can be rarer to find than jarred, fresh pepperoncini or shishito peppers would also suffice as both produce a similar heat.

Luckily, due to the pepper's agreeable flavor, banana pepper poppers can be customized with just about any cheese, protein, seasoning, garnish, and sauce. Many recipes incorporate a variety of fillings, turning banana pepper poppers into a globally inspired dish. More tolerable than jalapeño poppers, banana pepper poppers make the perfect addition to a kid-friendly snack buffet, for a guaranteed win in your kitchen.