Review: Sonic's Peppermint Brownie Bark Shake Is Ho-Ho-Hum, While The Pretzel Bacon Double Sonic Smasher Is A True Treat

Sonic Drive-In is the modern world's version of the classic 1950s-style drive-in, where people would congregate to enjoy unabashedly tasty fast food from the comfort of their roomy automobiles. The mega-chain has kept up not just the tradition of ordering, receiving from a carhop, and eating in one's car and making an event of it, but also the kind of food sold at those joints so many decades ago. Sonic specializes in big, juicy burgers with lots and lots of toppings and creative condiments, and to wash those down, dozens of sweet and ice cold drinks, particularly shakes.

In October 2025, Sonic added one new burger and one new shake to its expansive and ever-evolving menu. The new entree sandwich builds on its successful line of smash burgers, with new flavors and textures joining up to create the Pretzel Bacon Double Sonic Smasher. On the shake front, Sonic is introducing the festive Peppermint Brownie Bark Shake.

Are the Pretzel Bacon Double Sonic Smasher and Peppermint Brownie Bark Shake worthy additions to the Sonic canon? Here's everything you need to make a decision, including a couple of taste tests.