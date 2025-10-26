The Classic New Orleans Dishes You Can Chow Down On At Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome (formerly known as The Superdome, until the word "the" lost its sponsorship) is an 83,000-seat stadium that has been home to sporting events including the Super Bowl and WrestleMania as well as non-sporting luminaries ranging from the Rolling Stones to Pope John Paul II. In addition to its super dome, super size, and superstars, the stadium is also known for its concessions; in 2024 it came in sixth place on USA Today's list of top NFL stadiums for food. Well, of course, what else would you expect from a stadium located in New Orleans, named the best food city in the world for 2025 by Time Out?

While the concessions stands offer an array of traditional stadium foods such as nachos, hot dogs, and pretzels, many vendors put a local spin on their offerings. You can enjoy a local beverage or try New Orleans-Philadelphia fusion cuisine in the form of a Creole cheesesteak sandwich. Whatever you do, don't skip the opportunity to dine on the array of Creole and Cajun classics. The following isn't a comprehensive list, but you can consider it to be a culinary highlight reel of the stadium's New Orleans food offerings.