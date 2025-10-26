The Classic New Orleans Dishes You Can Chow Down On At Caesars Superdome
Caesars Superdome (formerly known as The Superdome, until the word "the" lost its sponsorship) is an 83,000-seat stadium that has been home to sporting events including the Super Bowl and WrestleMania as well as non-sporting luminaries ranging from the Rolling Stones to Pope John Paul II. In addition to its super dome, super size, and superstars, the stadium is also known for its concessions; in 2024 it came in sixth place on USA Today's list of top NFL stadiums for food. Well, of course, what else would you expect from a stadium located in New Orleans, named the best food city in the world for 2025 by Time Out?
While the concessions stands offer an array of traditional stadium foods such as nachos, hot dogs, and pretzels, many vendors put a local spin on their offerings. You can enjoy a local beverage or try New Orleans-Philadelphia fusion cuisine in the form of a Creole cheesesteak sandwich. Whatever you do, don't skip the opportunity to dine on the array of Creole and Cajun classics. The following isn't a comprehensive list, but you can consider it to be a culinary highlight reel of the stadium's New Orleans food offerings.
Cochon de lait sandwich
One of the less familiar items sold at the stadium, at least for non-native Louisianians, may be the cochon de lait sandwich. The phrase cochon de lait translates to milk of the pig, but it really means suckling pig and describes a dish that dates back to the early Cajun settlers. Today, it usually comes in the form of a pulled pork sandwich, one that's served up New Orleans-style on a baguette with coleslaw and Creole mayonnaise. The cochon de lait sandwich makes an annual appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, but it is also offered at two concessionaires at Caesars Superdome: Dressed or Not Po'Boys and Beau Coup BBQ (where it comes with a side of chips).
Crawfish pie
Crawfish pie is a classic Cajun food that's exactly what its name implies: a pie filled with crawfish tails. Other ingredients include the famous holy trinity of bell peppers, celery, and onions along with butter, breadcrumbs, and milk. Since the crawfish are already peeled, it makes a less messy way to eat them than the ones that come boiled in their shells. At present, the stadium doesn't seem to serve the latter kind, but crawfish pie can be purchased at Crescent City Cuisine and Tony Chachere's.
Jambalaya
Jambalaya is one of those foods that really needs no introduction, except perhaps a clip of Hank Williams singing his ode to Cajun food and partying on the bayou. (While jambalaya may have lent its name to the song, crawfish pie gets a shout-out, too.) Jambalaya is actually the perfect food for a big blowout such as the one Williams describes, since it's a simple one-pot meal made with rice, chicken, andouille sausage, and, of course, that ubiquitous holy trinity. It's a simple enough dish to DIY (here's some tips and tricks from a New Orleans food expert), but if you'd like your jambalaya with a side of live sports, Caesars Superdome sells it at Crescent City Cuisine, The Bayou Kitchen and Market, and Tony Chachere's.
Muffuletta
Many cities can claim a signature sandwich. Regional food classics include Chicago's Italian beef, Philadelphia's cheesesteak, and Louisville's Hot Brown. New Orleans, however, is fortunate enough to have two: the po'boy and the muffuletta. The latter is the city's take on an Italian sub, made with sliced meats such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto along with provolone cheese and an olive salad topping. Inside Caesars Superdome, this sandwich can be found at The Bayou Kitchen and Market and Little Caesars. (Why don't all Little Caesars offer muffulettas? It would make an amazing add-on to our usual Hot-N-Ready pepperoni order.)
Po'boy sandwich
You'll be spoiled for choice at Caesars Stadium if you want to experience New Orleans' other signature sandwich, the po'boy. A po'boy is basically any kind of protein piled on French bread and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Crescent City Cuisine sells a po'boy made with Cajun sausage while Tony Chachere's ups the ante with both Cajun sausage and alligator sausage. Dressed or Not Po'Boys has one made with fried shrimp as well as a vegan wild mushroom offering, and The Bayou Kitchen and Market features a debris po'boy. (In New Orleans, this term doesn't mean garbage, but instead refers to tasty bits of roast beef simmered in gravy.)
Beignets
If there's one thing you'll learn about food after spending time in New Orleans, it's that beignets are way better than doughnuts. Everyone has their own opinion about where to buy the best beignets, but these powdered sugar-coated fried dough pillows can be found throughout the city. At Caesar's Superdome, look for this dessert on the menus of Dressed or Not Po'Boys and Bienville Burgers.
Bread pudding
Bread pudding might seem like the plainest dessert possible, and in fact, it was created to use up stale bread. In New Orleans, though, they add plenty of eggs and cream to broken baguettes to make an extra-rich pudding, then drench the whole thing in a buttery bourbon sauce before dishing it up at restaurants such as the legendary Commander's Palace. You'll only find this dessert offered by one Caesars Superdome vendor — The Bayou Kitchen and Market — but this concession stand has nine locations throughout the stadium.
Pecan Pralines
No visit to New Orleans would be complete without sampling the city's justifiably famous pecan pralines. While the candies were introduced by early French settlers, we owe the now-familiar form to the black women who both cooked the pralines and sold them on the street. (Some enslaved women were even able to use the proceeds to purchase their freedom or that of their children.) The only vendor selling pralines inside Caesars Superdome is Little Caesars, a pizza chain that's actually based in Detroit, not New Orleans. Even so, we'd love to see it add this Creole confection to the nationwide menu.