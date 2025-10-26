Your Corn Flakes Aren't Made Out Of Sweet Corn — Here's What Makes Up The Cereal

Keep in mind that most of the corn produced in the U.S. is field corn, and the vast majority of that will never show up on your plate. When harvested, field corn isn't immediately ready for human consumption. This massive crop tends to be used as feed for pigs, cows, and other livestock, because it's incredibly hard and keeps for a long time. That also makes it great for grinding into a powder.

Traditionally, to make corn flakes, the field corn was ground into a coarse meal called corn grits. The grits were then soaked, cooked, and dried out. They were mixed with other ingredients, pressed flat, and toasted into the crunchy, crispy bits of cereal you find on grocery store shelves. These days, the process is done with machines called extruders and industrial dryers, but the principle remains the same. Although the flakes do use a few sweeteners and nutritional enhancers, the number one ingredient is still milled corn.

While corn flakes likely won't rank as one of the best-tasting healthy cereals, that doesn't mean it can't be a flavorful ingredient. Field corn, because it's lost a lot of its juiciness, brings a certain toasty versatility that makes corn flakes work well as breadcrumbs, a casserole topping, or even in a sweet dessert. If you want to keep them as a straightforward cereal, you can dress them up with sliced bananas, a dollop of yogurt, blueberries, or a drizzle of honey. So, even though there's not a bit of sweet corn in your corn flakes, you can still enjoy them as a sweet first meal of the day.