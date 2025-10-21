Why Costco's Kirkland Milk Has A Longer Expiration Date Than Other Brands

If you see a date on any edible product, you may view it as a cut-and-dry limit as to when you must consume by. While that's probably a safe habit, it's not entirely necessary. There are either sell-by dates, use-by dates, or "Do Not Use After" dates on most foods. These are different in that sell-by is meant for the grocery store, use-by is meant to indicate peak quality, and the final date indicates when you must throw the item away entirely.

Perhaps shockingly, many milk jugs feature a sell-by date, not an expiration one! This is meant for the store's stocking practices, not for your use. Others display use-by dates to suggest when the quality will start to drop, which means the listed day on your jug isn't a good indicator of when the milk will no longer be fit for consumption.

For reference, average pasteurized 2% milk is generally guaranteed to be good quality in your fridge for at least seven days after being placed there. In fact, it's probably okay to drink milk past its listed date, even if it's not Kirkland. The USDA acknowledges that safely-handled milk should still be good after the printed date, sometimes by days or even a week. For Kirkland, its milk is good for longer than average, but they still list when the milk will be at its best, not when it will fully expire. Because of this, the date on the milk is pretty irrelevant to how long you can drink it. So when in doubt, make sure it looks smooth, and don't forget to give your milk a sniff check.