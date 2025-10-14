The Overpriced Vacation Perk Hotels Always Try To Lure You Into

Travel may broaden the mind, but it also lightens the wallet. Statistics say nearly half of us can no longer afford it at all. If you've pinched those pennies hard enough to take that long-awaited trip, you may still be looking to save a few bucks where you can. One way is to take advantage of the free breakfast that comes with your hotel stay. If the hotel charges for a morning meal, though, just say no to the upsell. Michelle Jensen, the travel blogger behind Travel Herstory, advises doing a DIY breakfast instead.

"When I was straight out of college, I would go to the local grocery store and grab a roll, muffin, or croissant along with a fruit like a banana or orange as my breakfast," Jensen told The Takeout. These days, she's able to afford something a bit more upmarket so she opts for coffee and a pastry at a local cafe. If you'd rather save your restaurant expenditures for lunch or dinner, however, she had some advice. "Hotel room coffee or microwaves can make for a more budget-friendly breakfast."

On her past travels, she said, "I often grocery shopped and then made things in my room, which saved me a lot." She added, however, "I made sure to get things that weren't too complicated to make such as cereal and oatmeal since I sometimes had limited kitchenware." If you start the day with coffee or tea paired with a piece of fruit and a granola bar, she characterizes this minimalist breakfast as "an excellent and easy option."