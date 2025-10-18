This Tender And Flavorful Steak Comes From An Unexpected Source
When I opened the brief for this article, I was horrified. Wait, zebra meat? I thought. They want an article about zebra meat? That's so messed up! Then I did a quick Google search, and found myself intrigued.
There are some surprisingly strong arguments in favor of eating zebra meat. For one, people love it. I couldn't find a single negative, or even underwhelmed, review. YouTubers about it. A post on Reddit's r/meat summed up the general opinion: "Zebra is f***ing delicious."
Contrary to the horrified among you may think, not all zebras are endangered. The only legally available zebra meat comes from Burchell's zebras, which rank as a species of least concern. As long as you're buying zebra meat from legitimate sources — and not trying to chow down on an endangered species — you won't get in trouble with the law. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.K.'s Food Standards Agency okay the meat, as long as farmers abide by standard regulations. The meat must be correctly labeled and meet safety requirements.
Admittedly, wild zebra populations have seen a significant decline. But, unless you're on safari, you probably won't be eating wild-caught meat: Zebra farms in the U.S. and U.K. produce most of their respective countries' zebra meat. That means, even if you pride yourself on being a local eater, zebra could be a viable option.
The argument for eating zebra meat
Zebra meat gets rave reviews, but the taste and texture can vary based on the cut. Most fans describe it as slightly, but not overwhelmingly, gamey. Some people say it tastes a bit like venison, and many reviewers note that the meat has a sweet flavor.
At 0.5 grams of fat per 100 grams of meat, zebra is incredibly lean. Though tougher than beef, the meat is remarkably tender, too. And what it lacks in fat it makes up for in other nutrients: zebra meat is packed full of protein, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. A 2022 study from Stellenbosch University, which examined the meat's nutritional value and agricultural potential, described zebras as "an ideal species for meat production."
Zebra's nutritional makeup isn't the only thing that makes it an "ideal" meat. Zebras evolved to live in harsh conditions and produce less methane than cows, so zebra meat is easy, efficient, and eco-friendly to produce. In 2024, the South African government announced plans to push the production of zebra meat: The country hopes that the initiative will improve job prospects in rural areas and help stabilize zebra populations. Plus, diversifying our palates with different foods helps protect against disruptions in our food supply.
Where can I get zebra meat?
Ready to try zebra? Check your bank account first. While American customers can buy zebra meat from exoticmeatmarkets.com, it doesn't come cheap. Prices start at $99.99 for a pound of stew meat; five pounds of strip loin steak will set you back a grand. But demand is growing, so you might start seeing it from other sources soon — including ones that'll appease animal lovers. Vow, an Australian food-tech company focused on lab-grown exotic meats, is working on cell-cultured zebra.
Lab-grown meat is theoretically a great idea. It's better for animals and it's better for the planet. Most people are still reluctant to try it, though. According to the general consensus, it doesn't live up to the real thing — at least for now. But some experts hope that exotic offerings could convince curious carnivores to try lab-grown meats. "If it's something people have no expectations of, they may just want to try it," James Serpell, a University of Pennsylvania professor of ethics and animal welfare, told Vice. Lab-grown meat is a way to sample animals you'd otherwise feel ethically adverse to eating, too.
The consensus? Zebra is tastier, healthier, and better for the planet than many traditional meat sources. While it might not be easy to find, try zebra if you get the chance. You'll earn your stripes as an adventurous eater and as a conscious consumer.