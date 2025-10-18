This Tender And Flavorful Steak Comes From An Unexpected Source

When I opened the brief for this article, I was horrified. Wait, zebra meat? I thought. They want an article about zebra meat? That's so messed up! Then I did a quick Google search, and found myself intrigued.

There are some surprisingly strong arguments in favor of eating zebra meat. For one, people love it. I couldn't find a single negative, or even underwhelmed, review. YouTubers about it. A post on Reddit's r/meat summed up the general opinion: "Zebra is f***ing delicious."

Contrary to the horrified among you may think, not all zebras are endangered. The only legally available zebra meat comes from Burchell's zebras, which rank as a species of least concern. As long as you're buying zebra meat from legitimate sources — and not trying to chow down on an endangered species — you won't get in trouble with the law. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.K.'s Food Standards Agency okay the meat, as long as farmers abide by standard regulations. The meat must be correctly labeled and meet safety requirements.

Admittedly, wild zebra populations have seen a significant decline. But, unless you're on safari, you probably won't be eating wild-caught meat: Zebra farms in the U.S. and U.K. produce most of their respective countries' zebra meat. That means, even if you pride yourself on being a local eater, zebra could be a viable option.