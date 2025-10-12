The Reason Some People Avoid Eating In-N-Out Comes Down To Ethics

Let's be real: Many fast food chains have questionable ethics. Starbucks has repeatedly quashed employee attempts to unionize. Chick-fil-A, though known for high wages and employee perks, has a poor record when it comes to gay rights. In-N-Out may fly under the radar, but the chain has brought ire from activists and animal rights groups in the past. In 2012, In-N-Out was caught using beef from Central Valley Meat Company, a supplier accused of animal cruelty. The supplier's horrific treatment of its animals came to light after an animal rights group captured an undercover video at its facilities. The video showed cows being shocked and prodded until they could barely walk. Some cows were actually shocked and shot before being slaughtered.

According to CBS News, the USDA described conditions at the company, which supplied between 20% and 30% of In-N-Out's beef, as "egregious, inhumane handling and treatment of livestock." In-N-Out quickly severed ties with Central Valley Meat Company, and Chief Operating Officer Mark Taylor stated that the chain "would never condone the inhumane treatment of animals," adding that meat suppliers would need to adhere to the burger chain's cattle treatment standards.

However, the chain came under scrutiny again in 2018, when another animal rights group exposed inhumane conditions at its other suppliers, including Northern California's Ray-Mar Farms, as well as Harris Ranch. The companies, which also supplied Costco, were accused of extreme confinement and mistreatment of animals – practices that are illegal under California law.