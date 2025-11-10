This NBA Legend Has A 24-Hour Fast Food Joint Built Into His House

Former San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker has four NBA championship rings, but the flex that might outshine them all is sitting in his Texas mansion: a full-service Nando's. According to Foodbeast, Parker turned part of his estate into a private outpost of the South African-Portuguese casual dining chain, complete with a kitchen, staff, and that unmistakable peri-peri chicken aroma wafting through at all hours of the day. Forget a personal chef; Parker has a beloved international brand at his fingertips.

For fans who track Nando's cult following, this setup makes perfect sense. The flame-grilled chicken chain has weathered everything from supply chain woes to labor shortages without losing its heat. Its addictive, citrusy-spicy sauce has turned into a pantry essential, as vital as the hot sauces that can elevate virtually any meal. While anyone who's had it would agree that peri-peri chicken absolutely belongs on your plate, most of us have to settle for carrying out a platter of it or stashing bottles of Nando's sauce in the pantry. Parker simply walks downstairs to enjoy a complete (and even customizable) menu.