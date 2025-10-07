President John F. Kennedy's Favorite Waffle Recipe Requires An Unique Ingredient

Some of us start our mornings with coffee or tea and leave it at that, but when you're running an entire country, you're going to need a little more fuel in your tank. Favorite breakfasts of America's presidents have ranged from Richard Nixon's protein-packed cottage cheese with ketchup to Harry S. Truman's eggs, bacon, and bourbon, but John F. Kennedy preferred something sweeter. He was a waffle man, and posterity has preserved for us his go-to waffle recipe that he'd send out whenever he was asked to contribute to a cookbook or recipe roundup. It was a fairly standard one in most respects; made with butter, eggs, milk, sugar, salt, baking powder, and flour. One way in which it differs from many other recipes, though, is that it specifies the use of cake flour.

The cake flour helps to make the finished waffles a bit less dense than waffles made with all-purpose flour. Further aeration is also provided by the fact that the eggs are separated, with the whites being whipped into stiff peaks. Taken in combination, those two factors make the waffles extra light and crispy.