New Hampshire's Dinner Train Takes The Scenic Route While Serving Up A 5-Course Meal

I love food, and I love trains, so anything that combines the two is a big "yes" for me. I've eaten in plenty of railcar diners (although I've yet to visit the Palace Diner in Maine), and had the pleasure of experiencing Amtrak's dining car before meals were replaced by what are essentially upscale TV dinners. (Amtrak has restored traditional dining on some routes, but these are mostly west of Chicago. Still, even cafe car train food beats nonexistent airline food.) The ultimate train dining experience, however, is something I've yet to experience: a ride on a dinner train such as Cafe Lafayette.

Cafe Lafayette, a rolling restaurant operating out of North Woodstock, New Hampshire, serves a five-course meal throughout a two-hour, 20-mile round trip. The train, which consists of restored 1950s railcars, travels through the Pemigewasset River Valley, which is as lovely to look at as it is hard to pronounce. En route, you'll pass over three trestle bridges and visit two different holiday-themed attractions: the Jack O'Lantern Resort golf course and a Christmas tree farm. As one Yelper noted, you'll also see quite a few front yards, but for the most part, riders give the scenery a thumbs-up.

The train doesn't run year-round, so if you're interested in riding, you'll need to plan your visit between mid-May and late October. Reservations are required, as might be expected, and children under six are not permitted aboard. The trip and meal combo is also pretty spendy — at the time of writing, the price is $125 per person, or $150 if you want a seat on the dome level. Drinks are extra, and these may cost up to $17 apiece.