The Unexpected Condiment That Works Shockingly Well In A Stir-Fry

It might seem like an all-American staple, but tomato ketchup is found all over the globe — and the classic condiment is especially popular in Asian cooking. If you order the crispy fritters called pakora off an Indian restaurant menu, they may be served with a sauce that combines ketchup with mango chutney, mint, and yogurt. And several must-try global spaghetti dishes like Japanese Naporitan and Hong Kong-style spaghetti include ketchup as a key ingredient. Michael Handal, a chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, in New York City, suggests this condiment might also have a place in an Asian-style dish you might be cooking at home.

"The addition of ketchup to a stir-fry may serve several purposes," Handal told The Takeout. "Since ketchup has a wonderful balance of sweet and tangy flavors, it may eliminate the need for separate additions of tomato, vinegar, and sugar," he said, explaining that ketchup can add savory as well as sweet notes. It can also help with the consistency of your sauce. According to Handal, "Ketchup's thick texture also helps to act as a coating and thickener in recipes."