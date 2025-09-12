Bring A Jamaican Flair To Your Fish Dishes With This Floral And Spicy Pepper

Jamaica is known for its tasty box food, with one of the best known being jerk chicken, a source of national pride (and justifiably so). Jerk chicken owes its flavor to a seasoning blend that includes allspice berries, ginger, green onions, and thyme, along with the distinctive and slightly sweet heat of scotch bonnet peppers. Scotch bonnets and chicken may be a flavor marriage made in heaven, but another box food classic, Jamaican ackee and saltfish, proves that this pepper goes equally well with fish. Culinary maestro, Keisha Miles, who offers cooking classes and catering via her website, Dine Out In, called the scotch bonnet "a versatile hot pepper often featured in Jamaican soups, rice and peas, and all our popular proteins, including fish ... as iconic to Jamaican food as [Bob] Marley is synonymous [with] Jamaican music."

Scotch bonnets are similar to habaneros in flavor, heat level, and appearance, although they are slightly more citrusy. Miles described the taste as bold, floral, and slightly sweet. She warned, however, "It's very hot, which means you only need a little to raise the bar in terms of flavor and heat. The heat is bright and starts at the front of the mouth, quickly spreading to the whole mouth." Scotch bonnets, similar to habaneros, typically have between 100,000 and 350,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU). In her opinion, "Fish goes from zero to hero really quickly when 'scotchie' is featured. It adds brightness and depth of flavor."