One Of The Easiest Cheeses To Make At Home Is Also A Tasty Meat Swap For Your Dishes
Meat-free Mondays, even if you only observe the one day a week, can be good for your health and good for the planet. And if you also avoid pricey, plant-based meat substitutes like Impossible Foods hot dogs and Beyond Meat "chicken" tenders, they can also be good for your wallet. We asked Shivani Dhamija, who sells a line of Indian-style sauces at Shivani's Kitchen, to suggest one meat substitute that is extremely affordable if you make it yourself (which is a lot easier than you might think). Her answer: paneer cheese.
As Dhamija describes it, "Paneer should be soft yet firm, which would make it a good swap for meat in some dishes. This texture allows it to absorb the flavors of spices, sauces, and marinades, making it perfect for barbecues." Not only can it be used to take the place of pork, chicken, or beef, but it can also be used as an egg substitute in some cases. "My husband is allergic to eggs, so I often make scrambled paneer for him in the morning," Dhamija related. You could also use it to replace the tofu in dishes like the fiery comfort food soondubu jjigae. Paneer is drier and more crumbly than tofu, but it adds a rich, cheesy flavor and won't trigger soy allergies.
How to make paneer
Paneer cheese is made in much the same way as homemade ricotta. You'll start by boiling a pot full of milk, stirring so it doesn't scorch, and then simmering it over low heat with added vinegar or lemon juice until it curdles. Shivani Dhamija says you may also use cottage cheese to precipitate the curdling. Once the milk separates, you'll need to drain the solid curds in a cheesecloth-lined strainer, making sure to squeeze out all of the liquid whey.
Firming paneer up to the point where it can serve as a meat substitute involves an extra step beyond what it takes to make ricotta: You also need to press it down under a heavy weight for anywhere from 20 minutes to overnight. Dhamija advises, "Press for less time for softer paneer, and longer for firmer paneer [that's] ideal for frying." Once it's as firm as you want it, remove the cheesecloth and cut it into pieces. If you aren't using the paneer right away, put it in a covered container filled with water. It can then be refrigerated for up to four days.
Oh, and don't discard the whey! As Dhamija notes, "It is very high in protein." She suggests saving it to add to soups or breads, or as the cooking liquid for pasta or rice. You can even add it to smoothies if you don't mind the acidic flavor. And if you don't care for it, whey can also be added to bathwater, used as a hair rinse, or even poured on your plants to fertilize them.
What to make with paneer
Paneer isn't something that should be saved only for meat-free Mondays. According to Shivani Dhamija, "Paneer is incredibly versatile. Its creamy, soft texture soaks up flavors beautifully, making it a star ingredient in many dishes." A number of Indian recipes call for it, including the marinated grilled cubes called paneer tikka, which she describes as among many people's favorite meals.
Other dishes include palak paneer, or curried spinach with cheese, as well as matar paneer (peas with cheese in a spicy sauce), paneer paratha (cheese-stuffed flatbread), paneer pakora (cheese and chickpea fritters), and a fast food cult favorite, the fried paneer sandwich. (The McSpicy paneer burger has been a huge hit for McDonald's in India.)
Paneer can also be incorporated into non-Indian dishes such as stir fries, stuffed peppers, and quesadillas. It can be tossed into a pasta sauce in place of meatballs or used as a pizza topping, while slices of grilled or pan-fried paneer can be added to a green salad for a light entree or hearty side.
It's even possible to use paneer to make protein-rich desserts. In India, it's used to make a cheesy version of the pudding known as kheer, while a creamy dessert called rasmalai consists of paneer dumplings soaked in saffron-infused milk. Paneer can also feature in fusion recipes such as cheesecake and pound cake.