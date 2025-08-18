One Of The Easiest Cheeses To Make At Home Is Also A Tasty Meat Swap For Your Dishes

Paneer cheese is made in much the same way as homemade ricotta. You'll start by boiling a pot full of milk, stirring so it doesn't scorch, and then simmering it over low heat with added vinegar or lemon juice until it curdles. Shivani Dhamija says you may also use cottage cheese to precipitate the curdling. Once the milk separates, you'll need to drain the solid curds in a cheesecloth-lined strainer, making sure to squeeze out all of the liquid whey.

Firming paneer up to the point where it can serve as a meat substitute involves an extra step beyond what it takes to make ricotta: You also need to press it down under a heavy weight for anywhere from 20 minutes to overnight. Dhamija advises, "Press for less time for softer paneer, and longer for firmer paneer [that's] ideal for frying." Once it's as firm as you want it, remove the cheesecloth and cut it into pieces. If you aren't using the paneer right away, put it in a covered container filled with water. It can then be refrigerated for up to four days.

Oh, and don't discard the whey! As Dhamija notes, "It is very high in protein." She suggests saving it to add to soups or breads, or as the cooking liquid for pasta or rice. You can even add it to smoothies if you don't mind the acidic flavor. And if you don't care for it, whey can also be added to bathwater, used as a hair rinse, or even poured on your plants to fertilize them.