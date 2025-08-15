How To Stop Your Steaks From Turning Gray

No matter how carefully you cook your steak, sometimes things go wrong. There's nothing quite as disappointing as cutting into what was once a beautiful cut of meat and seeing that the inside is some color other than pink. If it is black on the outside but blue on the inside, your steak may be too rare to eat and can be quickly remedied by additional cooking. If the interior is gray, though, you've got the opposite problem on your hands. According to Douglas Keane, co-owner of the Michelin-starred California restaurant Cyrus, any gray you see inside the steak indicates an area that has been overcooked. It's a tragedy, but it's something easily avoidable as long as you own a meat thermometer.

So what makes the inside of your steak go gray? "The blood has been cooked out of the protein because the internal temperature in that area reached about 150 degrees Fahrenheit," Keane explained. (The internal temperature of a medium-rare steak ranges from 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit.) As he advised, "A shorter time frame will definitely assist in avoiding gray bands in the finished steak. Also, resting the meat so the juices are allowed to settle back to a temperature that is consistent throughout the entire piece of meat."