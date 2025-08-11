Here's Why Shrimp Turn From Gray To Pink Once Cooked

Shrimp — the most consumed seafood in the United States. Whether throwing these little flavor powerhouses into some gumbo (with microwaved roux) or shrimp and grits (with popcorn), we eat a lot of shrimp. But as anyone who has dealt with raw shrimp before knows, these little crustaceans are a blue-gray color when raw, and then turn pink when cooked.

Turns out it has to do with breaking the bonds of protein chains. Everyone's favorite! Basically, inside a shrimp's exoskeleton is a carotenoid compound called astaxanthin. For those who skipped chemistry, like moi, carotenoids are simply a class of fat-soluble pigments that are typically some kind of yellow, orange, or red color. You might recognize a more famous carotenoid: beta carotene, the compound in carrots that gives them their color and, when consumed, is converted to vitamin A. (It being fat-soluble means you should eat your carrots with a little fat, though not too much).

Unlike beta carotene, astaxanthin doesn't turn into vitamin A when metabolized. When astaxanthin is in a raw or live shrimp, it's actually surrounded by a protein chain called crustacyanin. This protein chain binds to astaxanthin. These bonds are not super stable, chemically speaking, meaning the bonds break pretty easily in the presence of heat. Once those bonds are broken, astaxanthin is released, and voila — pink shrimp.