Why The Baltic Sea Is A Graveyard For Champagne Bottles

The Baltic Sea is a treasure trove for shipwreck explorers. Not only are these treacherous waters a common final resting place for many boats lost at sea, but they're also home to some of the more well-preserved shipwrecks known today. In the wrecks, divers have found some pretty neat cargo, including thousands of bottles of Champagne. The sparkling wine aboard these ill-fated ships was likely on its way to places like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Russia, where it was a very popular drink among royalty. Carrying Champagne on this route was dangerous due to the shallow waters, thousands of small islands, and rough storms that afflict the Baltic Sea.

However, the first recovered ship full of Champagne actually sank after being shot by a German U-boat. In 1998, Swedish divers discovered the Jönköping, which sank in October 1916. The greatest treasure onboard? A whopping 3,000 bottles of 1907 Heidsieck & Co Monopole Goût Américan Champagne. Even after all that time under the sea, the wine was still drinkable, thanks to the Baltic Sea's cellar-like conditions. The sea is a dark and cold mix of freshwater and saltwater, and the low salinity and temperature aid preservation.

Writer Chris Hoel described the taste of the Jönköping treasure in an article for St. Louis Magazine. "Maybe it was the power of suggestion, but I could taste the sea, the explosion, and the Champagne all at once," Hoel said. He detected notes of "graham cracker, burnt lemon oil, and flamed oranges" as well as "caramelized bananas, burnt citrus, and kerosene."