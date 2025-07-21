The Rude Mistake You Should Never Make When Grilling At A Public Park

Growing up in Australia, public grilling was a staple for social gatherings, whether it was someone's birthday, the summer holidays, or a weekend get-together. It's about more than just cooking food — it's a chance for people to connect in a laid-back atmosphere, which Aussies truly love. And no matter what part of the world you're grilling in, there is some etiquette to follow when using a public space — leaving it dirty or trashed is a cardinal sin of public grilling.

There's nothing worse than going to use the grill, only to find stuck-on food or rubbish lying around. So, if you want to be respectful, leave it as clean as you found it. You may not be able to bring all the pantry ingredients needed to clean rusty grill grates, but even just some aluminum foil and a couple of bags will get the job done. Once you're done grilling, you can use a scrunched-up piece of foil to scrub off any remaining food. For easier removal, it's best to do this while the grill is still warm. Once fully cooled, remove any ashes by using one bag as a glove and sweeping them into another bag. Exact rules will vary from park to park, so it's always best to read any posted notices before cooking.