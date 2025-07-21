The Rude Mistake You Should Never Make When Grilling At A Public Park
Growing up in Australia, public grilling was a staple for social gatherings, whether it was someone's birthday, the summer holidays, or a weekend get-together. It's about more than just cooking food — it's a chance for people to connect in a laid-back atmosphere, which Aussies truly love. And no matter what part of the world you're grilling in, there is some etiquette to follow when using a public space — leaving it dirty or trashed is a cardinal sin of public grilling.
There's nothing worse than going to use the grill, only to find stuck-on food or rubbish lying around. So, if you want to be respectful, leave it as clean as you found it. You may not be able to bring all the pantry ingredients needed to clean rusty grill grates, but even just some aluminum foil and a couple of bags will get the job done. Once you're done grilling, you can use a scrunched-up piece of foil to scrub off any remaining food. For easier removal, it's best to do this while the grill is still warm. Once fully cooled, remove any ashes by using one bag as a glove and sweeping them into another bag. Exact rules will vary from park to park, so it's always best to read any posted notices before cooking.
More tips for public grilling
Keep in mind that the only thing provided is the grill itself, so make a checklist and bring anything you might need. Think oil, grilling utensils, trash bags, paper towels, aluminum foil, a lighter or matches, and charcoal (though some parks have electric grills), among other essentials. If you have a spare collapsible table, it's also a great idea to bring it — you can use this to serve or organize the food. Make sure you prep whatever ingredients you can ahead of time so that your grilling experience is as smooth as possible. This will also help keep things moving so that you can quickly free the grill for the next group — because no one likes a grill hog.
While the high heat will kill off any germs from the previous users, you can also cook your food on a layer of aluminum foil so that it doesn't touch the grill directly and small items won't fall through — just poke a few small holes first. Alternatively, you can rub half an onion or lemon onto your grill to help get the grates clean. Come prepared and leave the grill as clean as you found it — it's the least you can do when using a public space.