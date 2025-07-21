The Secret To More Flavorful Stews Comes In A Tiny Can
Here at The Takeout we're lucky enough to have access to a wide range of experts to answer our numerous culinary questions. One such authority, Karolina Klesta, specializes in one of Europe's most underrated cuisines. She's authored a number of Polish cookbooks, is the founder of the Polish Foodies blog, and she's the first person we'll ask next time we have a question relating to the Polish sausage known as kielbasa. Klesta isn't only knowledgeable about Polish cuisine, however. She's a font of wisdom when it comes to cooking techniques in general. Case in point: She let us know that the best way to improve a stew is to stir in a bit of tomato paste.
"Adding tomato paste to the stew makes the taste richer," Klesta told The Takeout. "It adds a deep, robust, and tangy tomato flavor that's much more intense than fresh tomatoes or canned diced tomatoes." Not only does tomato paste add umami to a stew (something Klesta described as "that savory depth that makes a dish feel truly satisfying and complete"), but it can also help to thicken it. According to Klesta, the ingredient "gives stew a velvety, substantial consistency without making it watery."
How to add tomato paste to a stew
But what kind of stews can be enhanced with tomato paste? In Klesta's experience, "Tomato paste is best in any hearty, savory stew, especially those with meat or vegetables." You won't need to add a lot of it; 1 or 2 tablespoons for a standard-sized stew will do the trick. "This amount provides significant flavor and thickening without overpowering the other wonderful ingredients," Klesta noted. She cautioned against using more. "If you add too much, it can make the stew overly acidic." (Since you won't be using the whole can of tomato paste, tiny though it may be, you can freeze the rest in tablespoon-sized portions for convenience.)
You could stir in the tomato paste as the stew is simmering, but Klesta recommends sautéing it first. She says to wait until after the meat has browned and the onions and garlic are cooked, then clear some space for the paste. Add it to the pot along with a little oil, butter, or other cooking fat and stir it continuously for two minutes. Once the stew has reduced a bit and deepened in color, add the liquids, vegetables, and other ingredients. Keep cooking the stew as usual while the tomato paste works its magic in the background.