The Secret To More Flavorful Stews Comes In A Tiny Can

Here at The Takeout we're lucky enough to have access to a wide range of experts to answer our numerous culinary questions. One such authority, Karolina Klesta, specializes in one of Europe's most underrated cuisines. She's authored a number of Polish cookbooks, is the founder of the Polish Foodies blog, and she's the first person we'll ask next time we have a question relating to the Polish sausage known as kielbasa. Klesta isn't only knowledgeable about Polish cuisine, however. She's a font of wisdom when it comes to cooking techniques in general. Case in point: She let us know that the best way to improve a stew is to stir in a bit of tomato paste.

"Adding tomato paste to the stew makes the taste richer," Klesta told The Takeout. "It adds a deep, robust, and tangy tomato flavor that's much more intense than fresh tomatoes or canned diced tomatoes." Not only does tomato paste add umami to a stew (something Klesta described as "that savory depth that makes a dish feel truly satisfying and complete"), but it can also help to thicken it. According to Klesta, the ingredient "gives stew a velvety, substantial consistency without making it watery."