Is There Really A Difference Between Brand Name Sugar And Budget Private Labels?

I grew up in a household of budget shoppers. It wasn't until I moved out and started making my own money that I started splurging on name brand products in the grocery store. At first, it was just a way to flex my newfound financial independence. But I quickly learned — to my horror — that often, name brands really are better. I'd opened Pandora's box. Now, even when I'm trying to be budget-conscious, it's hard to go back. But you don't always need the best of the best. Sometimes, store brands work just fine — especially if the product in question is just one ingredient among many. Is it really necessary to shell out for basics, like sugar? In other words, is all sugar the same or does the label really make a difference?

The Takeout spoke to Lucas Navilloz, co-founder of home-delivery service Atome Bakery. According to Navilloz, it's typically fine to buy your sugar from the bottom shelf — but the baker stresses that there are times when you're better off splurging on bags of the brand-name stuff. "For me, most of the time, I'll go with a standard' sugar," Navilloz says. "But if you're baking a tricky dessert, like a glossy meringue, or candied almonds, something that needs super fine crystals, you'll start noticing the little differences." These differences can manifest as lumps, inconsistent texture, or problems with purity. Still, Navilloz says that inexpensive, private label sugar is typically fine. "It's not a big deal unless you're chasing that ultra-precise texture."