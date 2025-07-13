The High-Tech Way Some Conveyor Belt Sushi Places Make Sure Their Revolving Fish Is Fresh

Sushi is a dish best served fresh, and in the most ideal (and fanciest) cases, a highly trained chef will deposit each piece directly onto your plate as soon as they've finished shaping it. But high-end restaurants aren't the only place you can eat sushi — you can also go to conveyor belt sushi bars (aka kaiten-zushi). And while you can't expect the same level of quality at these budget joints, freshness is still a strict requirement. Kaiten-zushi chains in Japan are big on developing proprietary solutions to maintain freshness, and some of them are quite high-tech.

For example, Kura Sushi (which has over 75 branches in the United States) uses hands-free, ventilated, and antibacterial sushi covers along with QR codes and an AI camera system to protect and monitor food while it circles the restaurant on the conveyor belt. The camera keeps track of how many plates are on the belt, which table takes them, and even watches out for unsanitary behavior from customers.

With this level of monitoring, restaurants can make sure the belt always has an optimal amount and mix of sushi available — and they can remove any plates that have sat for too long or been tampered with by misbehaving customers. The last feature was added just a few years ago after a series of scandals involving unsanitary pranks at various sushi chains in Japan.