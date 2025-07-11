The Country That Produces The Most Raspberries

Some plants are delicate and can only be grown under very specific conditions, but raspberries are pretty hardy and can tolerate a variety of climates. For that reason, they're found all over the world, even in colder zones that aren't usually associated with fruit production. In fact, the number one producer is Russia, a country that grows more than 20% of the world's raspberries.

In 2022, Russia produced some 212,300 metric tons of raspberries, which is more than 468 million pounds. So how does a cold-weather country grow more raspberries than anywhere else on earth? Well, for one thing, some raspberry plants can survive winter temperatures of up to -30 degrees Fahrenheit. For another, ever since the 1970s, the Russian agriculture industry has been working to develop commercial cultivars that are best suited to the country's climate and growing season. Among the ones they've come up with are varieties known as atlant, Eurasia, medvezhonok, penguin, poklon kazakovu, and zhar-ptitsa.

Interestingly enough, however, the number two raspberry producer is Mexico, a country whose temperatures don't tend to get lower than 50 degrees Fahrenheit in winter (except in mountainous regions) and can hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter in summertime. Mexican raspberry farmers, therefore, use raspberry varieties that are better adapted for high heat than the ones grown in Russia.