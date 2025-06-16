The Best Ways To Cook With Woody Chicken

"Woody Chicken" sounds like the name of an irritating cartoon character, but in reality, it's something even more annoying: poor-quality poultry that might ruin your dinner. According to Rosangela Teodoro, proprietor of Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande in Cohasset, Massachusetts, "Woody chicken is noticeably stiff and tough, with a paler or bluish coloration in certain areas, as well as some white streaks parallel to the muscle fibers." As for the texture, she said, "It becomes rubbery and fibrous, making it difficult to chew and compromising its juiciness, making it less pleasant to the palate."

The poultry industry has yet to determine the real reason why chicken meat becomes woody, although some believe it stems from the fact that chickens are raised to grow as large as possible in a short amount of time. This means they may not get the necessary oxygen and nutrients they need, which can damage the muscle tissue. If you do find yourself in possession of woody chicken, though, there's no need to throw it out. There are several steps you can take to make it more palatable, starting with a good marinade.

Teodoro explained, "To tenderize chicken meat, it is necessary to break down the proteins and excess collagen in a controlled manner, as these are the factors that make chicken tough." Marinades with an acidic element, such as citrus juice, vinegar, yogurt, buttermilk, beer, or wine, should do the trick. You can also marinate your chicken in pineapple or papaya juice, as both fruits contain enzymes that also help tenderize meat.