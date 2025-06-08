The Dark History Behind Drinking Wheatgrass

In trendy juice bars and wellness cafes across the United States, wheatgrass shots are treated with reverence (and their not-cheap prices show that). These 1-ounce green elixirs — touted as detoxifiers and marketed as buzzy "superfoods" – are tossed back with the same spiritual devotion I usually reserve for very expensive tequila. But behind their virtuous glow lies a murky history of pseudoscience, fringe ideologies, and iffy health claims.

Wheatgrass, the young grass of the common wheat plant, is not inherently harmful. In fact, its nutritional value is pretty solid: It's rich in vitamins A, B, C, and E, contains essential amino acids, and is packed with chlorophyll. But surprisingly, the wheatgrass craze didn't emerge from nutrition science or culinary innovation; its popularity came from a philosophy that gives precedence to so-called living enzymes and natural treatments rather than peer-reviewed research.

The person most responsible for popularizing wheatgrass as a cure-all was Ann Wigmore, a Lithuanian-born health guru who immigrated to the United States in the early 20th century. Wigmore believed that raw, living foods (especially wheatgrass juice) could heal virtually any ailment, including cancer. Her conviction was inspired in part by her grandmother, a village healer in Europe who reportedly used grasses to treat wounded World War I soldiers. She also drew inspiration from the biblical story of King Nebuchadnezzar, who apparently went insane and ate a lot of grass. Wigmore claimed she cured her own gangrene and later cancer by consuming wheatgrass, though these anecdotes were never supported with medical evidence.