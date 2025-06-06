The Vintage McDonald's Cutlery That Was 'Banned' For An Unexpected Reason

In the 1970s and 1980s, McDonald's was known for more than just Big Macs and Happy Meals. It sounds too absurd to be true, but the fast food giant accidentally became part of the earliest stages of the "War on Drugs." It involved a tiny plastic coffee spoon, a drug epidemic, and an eventual government crackdown.

Before we learned just how awful single-use plastic was, the innocent-looking utensil was first introduced as a convenient tool for stirring coffee. The offender was about five inches long and featured a small, flattened scoop at the end — just enough to stir a serving of sugar or cream into a cup of coffee. With the iconic golden arches as its handle, the spoon was another effort to add branding to the customer experience. But it wasn't long before the spoon found an unexpected second life outside of McDonald's dining rooms ...

Cocaine use was truly booming in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and its fans were always looking for an easy way to measure clean, consistent bumps of the drug. The McDonald's spoon just happened to be the perfect size and shape for this purpose. This little tool became so widely associated with cocaine that it soon earned the nickname "the McSpoon." Its popularity in both the underground drug world and upper-class dinner parties didn't go unnoticed. One Connecticut newspaper in 1979 remarked, "One thing is certain: From the Tiffany's set to the McDonald's crowd, New York is snowed in coke."